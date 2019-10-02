EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers won their home opener against the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night, with a final score of 3-2.

The game got off to a great start for the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl picked up the first goal of the season for the team.

Former Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith was making his Oilers debut between the pipes Wednesday.

He made a big save late in the first on Canuck TJ Miller.

Midway through the second period, just as the Canucks power play was ending, Alex Edler tied the game up 1-1.

The Canucks took the lead midway through the third, when Tyler Myers beat Smith to make it 2-1.

Zack Kassian scored just over a minute later, Draisaitl with the assist, to tie things up again 2-2.

Just over five minutes left in the third period Connor McDavid scored, Draisaitl and Benning with the assists, Oilers up 3-2.

With two minutes left in the game the Canucks pulled their goalie, but it was not enough to tie the game up and head to over time.

The Oilers won their home opener 3-2.

Their next home game is Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings.