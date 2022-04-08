Oilers winger Evander Kane fined for kneeing Kings defenceman Sean Durzi

NEW YORK -

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane has been fined US$5,000 by the NHL for kneeing.

The incident involving Kings defenceman Sean Durzi occurred in the second period of Thursday's game in Los Angeles.

The fine, which is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Kane was assessed a minor penalty on the play as the Oilers went on to secure a 3-2 victory.

The controversial forward signed with Edmonton for the rest of the season back in January after having previous his seven-year, $49-million deal voided by the San Jose Sharks following suspensions due to COVID-19 protocol violations, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems.

The biggest headlines of his career, however, came from allegations of abuse lodged by his ex-wife. Kane has denied the allegations, which were not proven in court. He has custody of the former couple's daughter.

The 30-year-old has mostly stayed out of trouble since arriving in Edmonton, putting up 16 goals and 29 points in 33 games.

The Oilers are an impressive 21-9-3 since signing Kane, good for second in the NHL with 45 points over that span to sit second in the Pacific Division behind the Calgary Flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.