Oilers working to 'clean up' their game ahead of fresh-look Battle of Alberta

The Edmonton Oilers won their only game of the season so far, but it wasn't exactly the start they wanted.

The team was dominated by the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 Wednesday before storming back for a 5-3 victory. The Oilers were also outshot 36-25 and took eight penalties, twice as many as the Canucks.

"It wasn't our best. Certainly a lot of things to clean up," captain Connor McDavid said after practice Friday.

His coach didn't like the start of the game either but believes they'll be better after some "productive" skates.

"At the start of the year there's some sloppiness or scrambly-ness to every game that I watch and certainly there's areas of our game where we can be better," Jay Woodcroft said.

So the Oilers spent much of practice Friday trying to improve passing from defencemen to forwards and generally playing together as a group.

"Definitely (we were) making sure we're five tight, kinda all over the ice. I felt like we got spread out the other night. That crispness that we were missing, kinda all night, so I expect that tomorrow," McDavid said.

The Calgary Flames will be at Rogers Place Saturday night for the first Battle of Alberta this season.

The last time both teams faced off, the Oilers eliminated the Flames from the playoffs in a dramatic overtime finish.

"It was definitely a goal I'll never forget," McDavid recalled of his 5-4 marker in Calgary on May 26.

The Flames roster looks a lot different now. Sniper Johnny Gaudreau left for Columbus as a free agent and pesky power-forward Matthew Tkachuk was traded to Florida.

Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau were brought in to fill out the Flames new forward lines.

"They're in the forming stage of the early part of their year and what their team is going to look like and what their playing personality is going to look like with their new pieces," Woodcroft said after watching the Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 Thursday in Calgary's season opener.

"We're a different team too. We've added some pieces that we feel are important for our success."

McDavid called Kadri "a hard guy to play against" and said Huberdeau is "such a great playmaker."

The Oilers play the Flames at 8 p.m. Saturday.