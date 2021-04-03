EDMONTON -- Firefighters responded to an oilfield site explosion and large fire Saturday morning near Saskatoon Lake, Alta.

According to press releases from Grande Prairie Regional Fire Services, both Wembley and County of Grande Prairie firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion and fire before 3 a.m. Saturday at an oilfield site near Range Road 81 and Township Road 722a, around Saskatoon Lake.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 10 a.m.

Fire crews said on arrival they found a large fire involving several tanks on an Anegada Oil Corporation lease site. The site contained crude oil and produced water.

Municipal fire services worked with industrial fire contractors and the Anegada Oil Corporation to mitigate the situation.

County Regional Fire services said the fire continued to generate a “large plume of smoke” that was moving north because of wind well into Saturday morning.

They add that the Alberta Energy Regulator and that one mobile air monitoring unit are on-site with three more scheduled to arrive later Saturday.

Road blocks were set-up in the area and residents affected by the explosion were put on evacuation alert by RCMP.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The County of Grande Prairie said that there is no current risk to the public after air quality testing. Should this change, the county said it will inform residents.

Saskatoon Lake is 24.4 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.