EDMONTON -- A recovery plan is underway in one area of the flooded lower townsite of Fort McMurray, where crews started pumping out 400,000 cubic metres of water Tuesday evening.

The pumps, provided by Syncrude, remove close to 14,000 gallons of water per minute.

It will take about five days to remove an estimated 400,000 cubic metres of water from Taiga Nova Eco-Industrial Park.

Wood Buffalo municipal mayor Don Scott said work was allowed to start in the area because risk remains low.

However, the public is still evacuated from the neighbourhood, and the regional emergency operation centre is monitoring the work.

Several members of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo council toured the flood areas of Fort McMurray late Tuesday.

A spokesperson said that initial damage assessments would be released in the coming days.

Four mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Draper, Waterways, Taiga Nova Industrial Park and the lower townsite.

A voluntary evacuation order for Grayling Terrace, issued due to a gas service disruption, was lifted on Tuesday when ATCO finished repairs.

The hospital, the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre, remains unaffected so far.

Scott and emergency officials will provide an update on Wednesday at noon.