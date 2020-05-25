EDMONTON -- The jockey dormitory at the old Northlands horse racing track could soon be repurposed for the homeless and vulnerable.

The 36-unit building is being considered for temporary “bridge housing” as the city works to eliminate chronic homelessness in Edmonton.

It’s estimated 900 new supportive housing units are needed by 2024 in order to meet the goal.

The dorms have already been cleaned, but would need $600,000 worth of renovations in order to be used as housing. City staff estimate a new building would cost upwards of $2.4 million.

“Bridge housing” is short-term accommodation for those waiting to be placed in a permanent home with social supports.

The dormitory could house up to 78 people for one to three months at a time. The City of Edmonton estimates between 200 and 300 people would use the space each year. It would cost $1.2 million per year for Homeward Trust to operate.

The dorm is on the Exhibition Lands, which is slated for redevelopment over the next three decades, meaning the housing would likely be temporary.

If council approves the idea, city administration will seek out a “non-market housing provider” to lease the space to and begin public engagement. Renovations could be done by the end of the year.

The city also identified modular housing as a possible solution for permanent supportive housing. Because such housing is factory built, the city says modular units can be produced 50 per cent faster than conventional construction methods.

The estimated cost for a 57-unit modular building with an elevator and kitchen would be around $9.5 million and could be assembled on-site within eight months of an order being made, according to the city.