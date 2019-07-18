Leftover hay bales may be the only evidence that horses once raced in the space that has become Edmonton's newest beach, built to host some of the world's best beach volleyball players this week.

The FIVB World Tour 2019 is being hosted at the former Northlands race track July 17-21.

More than 1,500 tonnes of sand were brought into the venue for the tournament.

"We've played in some very interesting locations but I must say this is the first time on a horse track," said Sarah Pavan, a 2019 world champion from Kitchener, Ont.

"It's got a nice home touch with the hay bales on the track. It's kind of neat," added Rio 2016 Olympian and Calgary resident Ben Saxton.

Pavan is one part of the world's highest-ranked female teams, with Melissa Humana-Paredes.

Just weeks ago, the pair was named Canada's first world beach volleyball champions.

The tournament in Edmonton will be the first time they play together since the world championship.

"We couldn't have timed it better really," Humana-Paredes told CTV News Edmonton. "I still think it hasn't hit me yet. I don't know when it will hit me."

Her partner added, "We're hoping to be able to relive and feel some of that emotion this week here in Canada."

Considering also the team's qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the women have put a little bit of pressure on their male counterparts.

"They're really carrying the program right now," Saxton commented. "The guys have been good. We compete, but we need to get to the same level as they are."

There are nine women's and eight men's teams playing in Edmonton. A full tournament schedule can be found online.

With files from Adam Cook