EDMONTON -- The Oliver Community League is creating a committee as it continues to explore the possibility of changing its name.

OCL released a video on Monday stating the namesake Frank Oliver no longer represents its community values of diversity and inclusion.

The video, posted on Instagram , provides details on Oliver’s history and his policies on immigration. The community league says Oliver initiated harmful policies targeting Indigenous communities by actively working to remove them.

"[He] perpetuated racism and encouraged forced Indigenous land surrenders,” the narrator says.

A group of volunteers known as the Uncover Oliver Committee will be responsible for the renaming process.

Last year, OCL ran a #UncoverOliver campaign opposing the namesake saying Oliver imposed harmful policies targeting Indigenous communities, people of colour, newcomers and people with disabilities.