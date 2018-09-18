

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The developers of a 23-storey condo tower got the go-ahead Monday night, despite two previous rejections by City Council and neighbourhood concerns the project is still too big.

In a vote, the controversial proposal passed 10-3 after hours of debate and despite opposition from the City of Edmonton administration.

The new building will be located in Oliver, at 99 Avenue and 111 Street.

Residents have expressed concern the design is too tall for the area and will cause traffic congestion.

“We prefer to see large towers located on Jasper Avenue and 104 Avenue and a few other streets that can accommodate them,” said Lisa Brown, Oliver Community League president.

“But ultimately being at 111 Street south of 100 Avenue, it really isn't an appropriate site for a very tall, intensely dense tower.”

The design approved Monday had undergone several modifications by developer Westrich Pacific Corp.

In 2017, the project was declined by councilors twice.

The approved design is a smaller version of the 29-storey Westrich Pacific proposed last year. At the time, the 29-storey proposal was rejected over concerns it was too large for the lot, and that it would block the view for residents to the south.

Councilors Scott McKeen, Sarrah Hamilton and Ben Henderson were those who voted against it, with McKeen echoing administration worries: “My concern has always been, as was stated by administration, the size of the parcel. And somewhat, the location, mid-block.”

Mayor Don Iveson, who voted to approve the application, said, “I do appreciate the applicants’ work to respond to suggestions and learnings that came from the previous public hearing. I appreciate administration feels in a difficult position on this. I appreciate that it’s been a long road for the neighbours, and community advocates—and it’s starting to feel like a long road for us too.”

However, area resident Randi Mewhort said she still has the same worry as last year.

“Well we’re not against development. What we’re against is bad design, and poor choices in development. And this is really an overdevelopment of a small site.”

The tower has been named “The View.” Its developers plan to break ground in 2019.