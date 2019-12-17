EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Ski Club is celebrating the facility’s grand reopening with Olympic medalist Jennifer Heil.

The champion skier will be at the hill for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26. There will be opportunities for autographs, photos and skiing with Heil.

“We are very excited to be open again for the 2019/2020 season and hope everyone will join us to Ski with Jennifer Heil on Boxing Day,” said Caroline Sledz, President of the Edmonton Ski Club in a written release. “Come and join us for a fun and inspirational ski day, where kids under 17 will ski free, generously sponsored by Marmot Basin. As a past Ambassador to Marmot Basin, Jenn Heil continues to passionately promote Marmot Basin as a great family ski resort.”

There will also be two draws for ski packages from Marmot Bason and smaller prizes from local Edmonton ski shops.

Heil, who trained at the ESC in her early days, has won gold and silver medals in freestyle skiing.

After two seasons where the century-old ski club was not able to open because of funding shortfalls and deteriorating conditions, the club is thanking staff and volunteers, as well as funding from the municipal and provincial governments for getting the club open again.

“Everyone at the ESC would like to thank both the City of Edmonton and the Government of Alberta, as well as our community for their support. We really look forward to seeing everyone out on the hill on Boxing Day and throughout the rest of the ski season,” said Sledz.

The ESC opened in 1911 and currently offers skiing and snowboarding for all levels, as well as lessons for children and adults.