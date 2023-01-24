Olympic hopefuls to face off in Edmonton this summer for FIBA 3X3 World Tour

Twin Canada forwards Katherine Plouffe, left, and Michelle Plouffe, right, watch from the bench with guard Kia Nurse during the second half of a women's basketball game against Senegal at the Youth Center at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. The Plouffe twins have helped Canada advance to the quarterfinals looking for the country's first medal in its sixth Olympics. Canada (3-0) will play the United States (3-0) in group play Friday in a good test of those Canadian medal hopes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Twin Canada forwards Katherine Plouffe, left, and Michelle Plouffe, right, watch from the bench with guard Kia Nurse during the second half of a women's basketball game against Senegal at the Youth Center at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. The Plouffe twins have helped Canada advance to the quarterfinals looking for the country's first medal in its sixth Olympics. Canada (3-0) will play the United States (3-0) in group play Friday in a good test of those Canadian medal hopes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island