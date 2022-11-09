On-ice wrist injury 'extremely scary,' but Oilers forward Kane says he is 'on the mend'

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane says he is "on the mend" and looking forward to being back on the ice after he appeared to sustain a cut to his wrist during Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.

In the second period, Kane was knocked down by Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers. When Lightning forward Pat Maroon skated into the area, his skate appeared to slice Kane's exposed wrist. A small pool of blood was visible on the ice after Kane got up and rushed to Edmonton's bench, other hand clutching his injured wrist.

The team said he underwent a procedure Tuesday evening.

In a statement the next morning, Kane did not detail his injury but conceded "last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I'm still in a little bit of shock."

Thanking NHL personnel and medical professionals, he added, "I won't be back next game, but I will be back."

On the mend, thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8ZN7K5KAfc — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) November 9, 2022

The Oilers ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday by beating the Lightning 3-2.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato and The Canadian Press