Edmonton police have already been called 19 times this year about children left in vehicles. The service hopes that with a new summer campaign, the number won’t grow higher.

City police and emergency services launched a public service announcement on Wednesday to remind caretakers “your vehicle is not a babysitter.”

Last year, police responded to a total of 56 calls of this kind, three of which were concerns about pets.

Separately, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received 573 such calls between April 1 and Oct. 30 of 2018, and already 233 for that period of this year. Overwhelmingly, the pets were regarding pets.

Although the number counted by police dropped from 2017—when Edmonton officers received 83 calls about children—the Child at Risk Response team is advising parents to adjust their plans if it means leaving loved ones at risk.

"We don’t want a moment of convenience to become a lifetime of regret,” Const. Jenn Shewaga said.

Leaving the vehicle running with air conditioning is not a solution, police said, as the core temperature of children can increase between three and five times faster than adults due to their size. Animals experience heatstroke more quickly because they only have sweat glands on their paws, and can’t cool themselves off by sweating.

Additionally, children and pets are at an increased risk if the vehicle is targeted by thieves, or unintentionally operated.

“There are too many dangerous situations that could happen in this moment of convenience.”

The public is also reminded that before emergency services or citizens can lawfully break another person’s window, there must be signs of heat or cold-induced distress.