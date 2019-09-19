A unique fundraiser is taking over the streets on Oct. 2 to raise money for the Mustard Seed.

The inaugural Mustard Seed Grand Prix challenges businesses to road test their favourite office chair.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, we've closed down the street in behind Rogers Place," Amanda Adkins with the Mustard Seed said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Teams will compete in a relay race, an endurance race and a grand finale head-to-head race of the top teams of the day.

All proceeds from the event will support the Mustard Seed Employment Program, assisting people facing barriers to employment.

"A great downtown has great partnerships and we want to make sure that our businesses are contributing," said Ian O'Donnell with the Downtown Business Association.

"A little friendly competition never hurts," he added.

Organizers hope to raise $20,000 at this year's event. Tickets are still available.