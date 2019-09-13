It’ll be an extremely rare celestial event in the sky on Friday night, it’s a Triskaideka-Micro-Harvest Moon!

Friday’s full moon is the Harvest Moon, the closest full moon to the Autumnal Equinox (which falls on Sept. 23 this year), but wait, it’s also Friday the 13th! The Greek for 13 is Triskadeika (hence Triskadeikaphobia being the fear of Friday the 13th).

So, this is a Triskadeika-Harvest Moon.

And…there’s MORE.

Friday’s moon is also a MICRO moon. That’s when the moon appears smaller because the full moon occurs when the moon is at the furthest point in it’s orbit around the earth (known as the apogee). This is the opposite of the SUPER moons you may have heard about in recent years.

So, put it all together and tonight is a Triskaideka-Micro-Harvest Moon.

I looked all the way back to 1900, and can’t find a Harvest Moon that falls on a Friday the 13th.

The last Friday the 13th full moon was in October of 2000, but, that was a Hunter’s Moon, not a Harvest.

Add the fact that this is also a Micro Moon and the rarity of tonight’s event is astounding.

In fact…if you can figure out when we last had Triskaideka-Micro-Harvest Moon…email me to collect your prize.