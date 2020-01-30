EDMONTON -- Two Bantam hockey teams from the Greater Edmonton area took their skills to the ice in the home of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Stettler Female Bantam Storm and the Seera Icemen were picked among hundreds of hopeful teams to "Be The Oilers" for a day at Rogers Place.

Their prize included a full day of training and treatment from Oilers staff.

"It’s like a once in a lifetime opportunity," Remi Rosin of the Bantam Female Stettler Storm told CTV News.

"You don’t get to do this very often, let alone be skating on the ice," she said.

"Even winning the contest was good, but getting all the clothes and stuff was just amazing. And skating on the Oilers' rink is phenomenal."

The two teams were selected after six weeks of online and social media challenges.

The day will be capped off Thursday night when the two teams meet in the Armour Cup game, a regulation game that will be played at Rogers Place.