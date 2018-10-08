

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





One person has been airlifted to an Edmonton hospital following a three vehicle collision in northern Alberta.

Boyle RCMP said the collision occurred near Grassland around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon, on Highway 63 at Township Road 674. The crash involved northbound and southbound semi-trucks and a southbound car.

The drivers of the car and northbound semi were transported to hospital by ground ambulance, while the passenger of the Honda was flown by STARS Air Ambulance in serious condition to an Edmonton hospital.

The driver of the southbound semi-truck was treated on scene and released.

Emergency crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours as a collision analyst investigates.