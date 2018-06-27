Officials said a man in his 20s had to be airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance Wednesday afternoon, after the truck he was in was struck by a train.

A spokesperson for CN Rail said a northbound train struck a vehicle at a crossing near Range Road 261 and Township Road 562 just after 1 p.m.

RCMP said their initial investigation had determined the truck had driven through the stop sign before it was hit.

One person was in the truck at the time of the collision, and crews had to remove him from the vehicle.

STARS Air Ambulance said crews were dispatched to the scene at about 1:45 p.m., and paramedics and members from the Morinville Fire Department were also on the scene.

CN Rail said the crossing where the collision took place was controlled only by a stop sign; there are no lights or crossing arms at that intersection.

A 24-year-old man was airlifted in serious but stable condition to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

CN said no injuries were reported by rail employees as a result of the collision.

After 4 p.m., officials said the rail line had been cleared and reopened.

Police said they were still investigating, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.