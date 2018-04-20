Edmonton police have arrested one man who allegedly shot an elderly man to death last year.

On September 13, 2017, police were called to a home on 111 Avenue and 94 Street and found Nexhmi “Nick” Nuhi, 76, dead with a gun-shot wound.

The suspects were on the loose for more than half a year, and this week, police arrested one of them.

Jared Bird, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

His co-accused has not been located and police have issued a province-wide warrant to find Cecil Tompkins, 37, who is also wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding Tompkins’ whereabouts is asked not to approach him and instead contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477 or online.