A man has been arrested and charged, after a woman was found dead on the Fishing Lake Metis Settlement Saturday.

Officers with Elk Point RCMP were called to the Fishing Lake Metis Settlement at about noon Saturday.

Police arrived and found a deceased woman.

Members from the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Service are investigating the woman’s death, with help from the Elk Point RCMP Detachment.

RCMP said Marc Jess, 27, from Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Jess has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2018.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.