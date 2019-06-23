A man was arrested early Sunday morning after RCMP were called to a rural location in Strathcona County for a possible firearm incident.

RCMP, the Emergency Response Team and RCMP Air Services all responded to the call, and set up a containment area at Range Road 233 between Township Roads 520 and 522.

They were called there sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

A man was later arrested and taken into custody without incident.

RCMP said no other details are currently available.