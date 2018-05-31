A teenager has been charged, after a threat was posted on social media.

Police said on May 7, before 8 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP received a tip saying an area resident had posted a threat to “shoot up” her school on social media.

The post in question was seen internationally, and was reported to Grande Prairie RCMP by a number of police agencies in Canada and the United States, including the FBI.

Investigators tracked the suspect to the Clairmont-area, where she was arrested without incident.

Morgan Cullen, 19, of Grande Prairie has been charged with uttering threats.

Police said Cullen was not registered at any school at the time, and the threat did not target a specific school.