EDMONTON -- Temperatures will climb above zero in Edmonton and most areas to the south and west of the city today.

But, for many areas, it's a one-and-done.  After today, cooler air returns.

Not cold.  But, temperatures will slide back to the -5 range by Wednesday afternoon.

No significant snow expected in Edmonton today or over the next few days.

 

However, it WILL be a fairly active week for other parts of the province.

Northern Alberta gets some extreme cold AND heavy snow.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for High Level and areas east.  10-15 cm of snow is expected today.

Fort McMurray is not under the warning.  But, roughly 5 cm is possible this afternoon.

We'll get some light snow in the Peace Country late Wednesday and then 1-4 cm will spread across the north on Thursday.

Friday brings another low pressure system across the province.  And...AGAIN...the heavier snow will be north of Edmonton.

Grande Prairie-Slave Lake-Bonnyville will likely be in the snow zone with a few cm possible.

 

That low will provide Edmonton with a brief boost in temperature Friday.

Cooler air races in behind that system. 

The weekend in Edmonton should be in the -10 to -15 range in the mornings and the -5 to -10 range in the afternoons with Partly Cloudy skies.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today – Cloudy with sunny breaks.
  • High:  3
  • Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.
  • 9pm:  1
  • Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Temperature slowly falling through the day.
  • Morning:  -3
  • Afternoon:  -6
  • Thursday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -9
  • Afternoon High:  -5  
  • Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -11
  • Afternoon High:  -2
  • Saturday - Partly cloudy.
  • WINTER SOLSTICE
  • Morning Low:  -12
  • Afternoon High:  -6
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -13 
  • Afternoon High:  -8