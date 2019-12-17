EDMONTON -- Temperatures will climb above zero in Edmonton and most areas to the south and west of the city today.

But, for many areas, it's a one-and-done. After today, cooler air returns.

Not cold. But, temperatures will slide back to the -5 range by Wednesday afternoon.

No significant snow expected in Edmonton today or over the next few days.

However, it WILL be a fairly active week for other parts of the province.

Northern Alberta gets some extreme cold AND heavy snow.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for High Level and areas east. 10-15 cm of snow is expected today.

Fort McMurray is not under the warning. But, roughly 5 cm is possible this afternoon.

We'll get some light snow in the Peace Country late Wednesday and then 1-4 cm will spread across the north on Thursday.

Friday brings another low pressure system across the province. And...AGAIN...the heavier snow will be north of Edmonton.

Grande Prairie-Slave Lake-Bonnyville will likely be in the snow zone with a few cm possible.

That low will provide Edmonton with a brief boost in temperature Friday.

Cooler air races in behind that system.

The weekend in Edmonton should be in the -10 to -15 range in the mornings and the -5 to -10 range in the afternoons with Partly Cloudy skies.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy with sunny breaks.

High: 3

Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Temperature slowly falling through the day.

Morning: -3

Afternoon: -6

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -5

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6