One-day warm up: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Temperatures will climb above zero in Edmonton and most areas to the south and west of the city today.
But, for many areas, it's a one-and-done. After today, cooler air returns.
Not cold. But, temperatures will slide back to the -5 range by Wednesday afternoon.
No significant snow expected in Edmonton today or over the next few days.
However, it WILL be a fairly active week for other parts of the province.
Northern Alberta gets some extreme cold AND heavy snow.
Snowfall warnings are in effect for High Level and areas east. 10-15 cm of snow is expected today.
Fort McMurray is not under the warning. But, roughly 5 cm is possible this afternoon.
We'll get some light snow in the Peace Country late Wednesday and then 1-4 cm will spread across the north on Thursday.
Friday brings another low pressure system across the province. And...AGAIN...the heavier snow will be north of Edmonton.
Grande Prairie-Slave Lake-Bonnyville will likely be in the snow zone with a few cm possible.
That low will provide Edmonton with a brief boost in temperature Friday.
Cooler air races in behind that system.
The weekend in Edmonton should be in the -10 to -15 range in the mornings and the -5 to -10 range in the afternoons with Partly Cloudy skies.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Cloudy with sunny breaks.
- High: 3
- Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.
- 9pm: 1
- Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
- Temperature slowly falling through the day.
- Morning: -3
- Afternoon: -6
- Thursday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -9
- Afternoon High: -5
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -11
- Afternoon High: -2
- Saturday - Partly cloudy.
- WINTER SOLSTICE
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -6
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: -8