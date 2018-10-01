The westbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive in the city’s southeast were closed early Monday morning, after a car collided with a moose.

Police said the small car struck the moose on the Henday at 17 Street – one person was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear how many people were inside the car at the time.

Traffic was diverted from the area for several hours as police investigated. Police said the road reopened at about 8 a.m.

More to come…