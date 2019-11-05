EDMONTON -- A driver is dead following a collision between a car and semi-tractor trailer on Highway 20 near Winfield.

Breton RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 20 just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that a car and a semi collided in the intersection," said Cpl. Laurel Scott in a statement.

The lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck did not suffer injuries.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 20 was diverted through the town of Winfield, but traffic was still getting through on Highway 13, according to RCMP.

The roads were reopened by 4 p.m.

Icy road conditions have been an issue in the area and are believed to have contributed to the crash.

"Highway 770 is slick and motorists are having difficulty navigating the hill at Highway 770 and Township Road 502," RCMP said in a news release.