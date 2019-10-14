One dead after collision in Strathcona County
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
Published Monday, October 14, 2019 8:11AM MDT
EDMONTON-- One woman is dead after a collision on Highway 21 Sunday evening.
Stratchona County RCMP were called at 8:19 p.m. after the collision was reported.
Police found an adult female passenger dead on scene.
The driver of the vehicle suffered unknown injuries, according to RCMP.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, traffic on Highway 21 is diverted between Highways 522 and 520.
Police continue to investigate.