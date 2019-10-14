EDMONTON-- One woman is dead after a collision on Highway 21 Sunday evening.

Stratchona County RCMP were called at 8:19 p.m. after the collision was reported.

Police found an adult female passenger dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle suffered unknown injuries, according to RCMP.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, traffic on Highway 21 is diverted between Highways 522 and 520.

Police continue to investigate.