Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One dead after collision with semis
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 10:09AM MST
A man whose vehicle collided with two semi-trucks south of Grande Prairie Sunday morning was pronounced dead on scene.
RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 40, 20 kilometres south of Grande Prairie near Norboard, around 12:15 a.m.
According to police, a Jeep collided with two semi-trucks.
The 34-year-old man driving the Jeep died on scene.
The collision was cleared and traffic resumed later Sunday morning.
Police continue to investigate.