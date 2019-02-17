A man whose vehicle collided with two semi-trucks south of Grande Prairie Sunday morning was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 40, 20 kilometres south of Grande Prairie near Norboard, around 12:15 a.m.

According to police, a Jeep collided with two semi-trucks.

The 34-year-old man driving the Jeep died on scene.

The collision was cleared and traffic resumed later Sunday morning.

Police continue to investigate.