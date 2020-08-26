EDMONTON -- One person is dead following a crash involving a cattle hauler and a car in a northern Alberta highway Wednesday morning.

Valleyview RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 49, south of Township Road 713, at approximately 11:49 a.m.

One person is also believed to be injured, police said.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the crash, and traffic is being diverted north of the collision at Township Road 714 and south of it at Highway 699.