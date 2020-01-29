EDMONTON -- A two-vehicle collision southwest of Edmonton killed one man, and closed a highway for over six hours.

Breton RCMP responded to reports of a crash between a pick-up truck and an SUV at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened on Highway 22 and Secondary Highway 616, west of Breton.

The 60-year-old male passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP say his name will not be released.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the pick-up truck involved were not injured.

Traffic was diverted from the area while emergency crews were on scene.

Breton RCMP and an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

The highway re-opened to traffic before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.