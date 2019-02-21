

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Anthony Henday early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Henday just west of Manning Drive around 2 a.m. When they arrived they found a Toyota Corolla with a single victim inside.

The eastbound lanes of the Henday will be closed to traffic at Manning Drive for several hours while investigators are on scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Edmonton police complaint line at 780-423-4567.