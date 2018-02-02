Edmonton police said one person was dead after a fire in an apartment on the city’s north side Friday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews were called to the building on 128 Avenue and 65 Street at about 8:20 a.m.

Firefighters found a fire in a ninth floor unit, and had it under control within 30 minutes.

Edmonton Fire Rescue told CTV News a male was transported to hospital by paramedics, however, Alberta Health Services said paramedics were called in but a patient was not taken to hospital. The spokesperson said a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers were called to the scene, but the death was not considered suspicious.