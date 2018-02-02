Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One dead after fire at north side apartment building
Firefighters were called to the fire at an apartment building on 128 Ave. and 65 St. on Friday, February 2, 2018.
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 3:36PM MST
Edmonton police said one person was dead after a fire in an apartment on the city’s north side Friday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews were called to the building on 128 Avenue and 65 Street at about 8:20 a.m.
Firefighters found a fire in a ninth floor unit, and had it under control within 30 minutes.
Edmonton Fire Rescue told CTV News a male was transported to hospital by paramedics, however, Alberta Health Services said paramedics were called in but a patient was not taken to hospital. The spokesperson said a male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said officers were called to the scene, but the death was not considered suspicious.