

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





One of the persons involved in the collision that caused traffic to be rerouted in Strathcona County Tuesday evening was pronounced dead on scene, police have confirmed.

According to police, a semi-truck was travelling east on Highway 16 when it was rear ended by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. near Range Road 225.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released.

RCMP and a collision analyst were on scene for several hours investigating the incident.

While they worked, eastbound traffic on Highway 16 was rerouted on Range Road 225 to Township Roads 530 and 534.

The crash is still under investigation.