One dead after northeast Edmonton crash
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 11:39AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 15, 2020 12:43PM MDT
EDMONTON -- One person is dead following a crash in northeast Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a collision appearing to involve a transit bus at the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street around 11 a.m.
The intersection remained closed as of 2 p.m., which is expected to last "a few more hours," police said.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.
Police did not provide additional details on how the crash happened or confirm whether the bus was involved.
This is Edmonton's first traffic fatality of 2020, EPS said.