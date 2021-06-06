EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have launched an investigation after a male was fatally shot during a confrontation with two officers.

Officials say they responded to reports of a weapons complaint outside a home in the area of 134 Avenue and 107 Street in the Rosslyn neighbourhood, near Scott Robertson School.

Upon arrival, two officers encountered a male and a confrontation allegedly occurred between police and the male, leading an officer to discharge their weapon, EPS said.

EMS also responded but the male was declared dead on scene.

Police say no officers were harmed during the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the incident. ASIRT is mandated to investigate law enforcement when a serious injury or death occurs.

The EPS will not release any further details until ASIRT has completed its investigation.