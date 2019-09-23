The Alberta Serious Investigation Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sherwood Park Monday morning.

Strathcona County RCMP responded to a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. from a female who requested members attend her home in the Pine Street area for assistance.

Upon arrival, a confrontation occurred between the officers and the woman.

The altercation resulted with one of the members firing their weapon, seriously injuring the woman.

The woman was transported to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

No officers were injured as a result of the incident.

Elk Island School Division alerted parents to an incident near Pine Street Elementary School, and asked them to avoid Pine Street.

There was no danger to students at the school.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in Strathcona County, and resulted in a fatality. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) September 23, 2019

More details to come…