One dead after stabbing at Edmonton Corn Maze

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide after a person was stabbed at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Highway 627 near Spruce Grove.

Parkland RCMP said an adult was found dead at the corn maze when they arrived just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect remained on scene and was arrested.

Police said the victim and suspect were guests at the Corn Maze and knew one another.

Anyone who was at the Corn Maze between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.