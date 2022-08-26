One dead after two-vehicle crash near Bezanson, Alta.

A person was killed Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta near the community of Bezanson.

Around 8:20 p.m., RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 670.

One person was declared dead at the scene.

"Grande Prairie RCMP continue to investigate the cause of this fatality," Mounties said in a statement.

No further information was available from police.

Bezanson is a hamlet 30 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.