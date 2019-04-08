

CTV Edmonton





One person is dead after a crash near Cold Lake over the weekend.

Police say a grey van was traveling eastbound on Highway 28 around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday when it collided with a tanker truck going westbound.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

The highway was closed until 8:30 p.m. while officers investigated.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, but police said the road was wet at the time of the crash.