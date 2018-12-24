

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





One person is dead, and three are in hospital, after a fire at a west Edmonton group home early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house in the area of 166 Street and 90 Avenue at 1:44 a.m.

A neighbour called 911 after a woman who works in the home ran out asking for help.

“She was saying her clients are still inside; there are three people inside. She kept crying and screaming,” Ben Zubieto said.

Firefighters pulled out three men from the burning home, District Chief Gary Gamble said. Two were in a cardiac arrest, and one in a respiratory arrest.

Two of the men were in critical condition and one was in serious condition right after the fire, AHS said. The woman is in serious condition.

Just before 12 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said one person had died.

"We are very saddened to report that were was one fatality," Chief Ken Block said in statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim especially given this time of the year."

The fire was under control at 2:44 a.m. and out at 3:34 a.m., EFRS said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.