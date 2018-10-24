One man is dead after an explosion at a rural well site south of Grande Prairie.

RCMP said officers from their Grande Prairie Rural detachment and emergency responders were called to the site, located near Musreau Lake, at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said three men were working at the scene when the explosion happened. One 50-year-old man was found dead at the scene, one man was taken to hospital in Grande Prairie with non-life threatening injuries and a third man was not injured.

Early reports suggested the explosion was the result of a gas leak, and the leak has been contained since the explosion.

Investigators with Occupational Health and Safety were called to the scene, and RCMP said they’re still looking into a cause.