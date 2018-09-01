One man is dead and four adults are in hospital after a single-vehicle crash southeast of Edmonton early Saturday morning.

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 872, east of Killam, Alberta, at approximately 1:40 a.m.

The truck was headed northbound on Highway 872 when it failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 13 and hit a ditch, RCMP said.

The 35-year-old driver died on scene, police said. Three men were taken to hospital via EMS, and one man was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

The four men have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP are investigating the crash.