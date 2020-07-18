Advertisement
One dead in ATV crash near Rocky Mountain House: RCMP investigating
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 2:49PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The RCMP is investigating after a fatal collision between two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) near Highway 752 and Range Road 100A southwest of Rocky Mountain House.
According to RCMP the two ATVs were involved in a head-on collision.
The 27-year-old driver of one ATV was pronounced dead on scene. The 42-year-old driver of the second ATV was flown to a Calgary-area hospital by STARS.
The two passengers of the second ATV, both 28-year-old men, suffered minor injuries.
The RCMP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.