EDMONTON -- The RCMP is investigating after a fatal collision between two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) near Highway 752 and Range Road 100A southwest of Rocky Mountain House.

According to RCMP the two ATVs were involved in a head-on collision.

The 27-year-old driver of one ATV was pronounced dead on scene. The 42-year-old driver of the second ATV was flown to a Calgary-area hospital by STARS.

The two passengers of the second ATV, both 28-year-old men, suffered minor injuries.

The RCMP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.