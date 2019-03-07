

One person is dead after a fiery crash on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway just north of Calgary overnight.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck and a semi collided on the highway just south of the Veteran’s Blvd NE overpass in Airdrie around 1 a.m. on Thursday. Both vehicles burst into flames on impact.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, the two people in the semi suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours, but reopened around 8:30 a.m.