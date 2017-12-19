CTV News has learned Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) officials are investigating an incident in Acheson Tuesday morning – one that saw four workers rushed to hospital, and one pass away.

A spokesperson for Alberta Labour told CTV News OHS was called to investigate a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Acheson.

“Sometime between 7:30 and 8 this morning, we were informed there was a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident,” Trent Bancarz said.

Bancarz said he could not confirm the location or company involved in the incident, but confirmed one had succumbed to his injuries.

“Our information is that four workers were taken to hospital and one of those has now passed away, so there is one fatality,” Bancarz said.

An official on the scene told CTV News the deceased is a 35-year-old male, and that they were in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

Emergency crews could be seen outside of the Dave’s Diesel Repair in Acheson Tuesday morning. CTV News contacted the company, but a representative would not comment.

With files from David Ewasuk