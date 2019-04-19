One man is dead after a two vehicle collision in a community northeast of Edmonton.

St. Paul RCMP said on April 18 at around 4:30 p.m., Mounties were called to a collision on Highway 29, approximately five kilometres east of the town.

One of the vehicles involved caught fire with a female trapped inside; however, fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

Police said a male passenger in one of the vehicles died from his injuries on scene, while one of the female drivers was transported to an Edmonton hospital by STARS where she remains in critical condition.

The second female driver was taken to an Edmonton hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Traffic was re-routed for a few hours on Thursday due to the collision, but the road has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.