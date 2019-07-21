One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a plane crash near the Jasper town site Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the plane crashed into the Athabasca River near the Jasper Airport site.

Two people were on board, officials said. One was declared dead on scene, while the other was taken to hospital.

Transport Canada has opened an investigation.

The airport is located about 15 kilometres north of Jasper on Highway 16.

STAR-5 (Grande Prairie) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Hinton/Jasper, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) July 21, 2019

Hwy16 near Jasper East Park Gate, CLOSED due to an ongoing incident. Expect major delays. (2:26pm) #ABRoads @JasperNP — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) July 21, 2019

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.