One dead, one hospitalized after plane crash near Jasper
According to RCMP, the plane crashed into the Athabasca River Sunday afternoon near the Jasper Airport site.
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 3:23PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 21, 2019 4:14PM MDT
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a plane crash near the Jasper town site Sunday afternoon.
According to officials, the plane crashed into the Athabasca River near the Jasper Airport site.
Two people were on board, officials said. One was declared dead on scene, while the other was taken to hospital.
Transport Canada has opened an investigation.
The airport is located about 15 kilometres north of Jasper on Highway 16.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.