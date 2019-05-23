

CTV Edmonton





A 36-year-old man is dead after a weapons complaint on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to 167 Avenue and 76 Street around 6:00 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a crash involving a number of parked cars a block away.

When police arrived, they found the man suffering from injuries. He was treated by EMS, but he died at the scene.

Several hours later, a 27-year-old man believed to have been involved in the altercation was taken into custody.

Police say they aren’t searching for any other suspects, but the homicide unit is still investigating.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.