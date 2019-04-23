Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One dead, one in hospital after rollover south of Calgary
(File photo)
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 12:08PM MDT
A man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover near High River on Tuesday morning.
Police are currently on the scene on Highway 23, about 10 kilometres west of Highway 2.
A man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Highway 23 is down to one lane eastbound, and police are asking drivers to use other routes.
High River is about 70 kilometres south of Calgary.