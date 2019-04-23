

CTV Edmonton





A man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover near High River on Tuesday morning.

Police are currently on the scene on Highway 23, about 10 kilometres west of Highway 2.

A man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 23 is down to one lane eastbound, and police are asking drivers to use other routes.

High River is about 70 kilometres south of Calgary.