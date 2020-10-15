EDMONTON -- A three-vehicle crash killed a man in Clearwater County on Oct. 14.

Police say a pick-up truck heading north on Highway 22 stopped to turn onto Echo Canyon Drive, north of Rocky Mountain House, just before 4 p.m.

The vehicle was rear-ended by another northbound pick-up truck travelling north behind it, and then hit by a southbound semi.

The truck’s 34-year-old driver died on scene, and the 24-year-old driver of the second truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The semi driver was not hurt.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.