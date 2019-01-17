

CTV Edmonton





One person has died after a semi rear-ended a mini-van early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. while the van was stopped at a red light on the Yellowhead eastbound at the 149 Street intersection.

Paramedics treated the man in the mini-van on scene before he was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. He died in hospital.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

There were no passengers in the mini-van.

The Yellowhead eastbound is closed in the area of 149 Street while police investigate the crash. Drivers are being asked to use other routes.